This Trailer Lets You Camp On Both Land And Sea

Now your camping trip doesn’t have to end at the water’s edge.

The Sealander is a German-designed camping trailer that transforms into a boat, simply by attaching an outboard motor to the stern.

The interior has a table and seating for six people, and the area can be transformed into a large bed. Owners have the option to add other amenities such as a chemical toilet and a sound system.

Like many other small RVs, the Sealander can be pulled by car. To make the transition from land to sea, simply attach the outboard motor and handrails, and then push the vehicle into the water. Once they are floating, passengers can open the sunroof and enjoy the weather. There is also a swim ladder on the backside.

The Sealander measures 12.8 feet by 5.5 feet, with a dry weight of about 882 pounds. It became available in March and is shipped from a distributor in Kiel, Germany.

The Sealander is easily pulled by car.

To prepare for water usage, just attach the outboard motor.

Then push the Sealander into the water.

The vehicle is steered from the back.

Get ready to enjoy a day at sea!

