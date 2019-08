Former Navy SEAL Brandon Webb knew the real “American Sniper,” Chris Kyle, and helped design the training course that Kyle took. When he watched Clint Eastwood and Bradley Cooper’s movie he had a lot to say about it.

Produced by Eames Yates



Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.