Top Celebrity Tweets O' The Week

Seal pours his (broken) heart out to Ellen, Rihanna shows off her new ink and another celebrity gets mixed up in a death hoax.



Plus, Courtney Cox, Chris Brown and Ron Howard all have something to celebrate.

From Ashton Kutcher to Katy Perry, here’s this week in celebrity tweets.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.