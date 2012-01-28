Top Celebrity Tweets O' The Week

Kirsten Acuna

Rihanna Seal Heidi

Seal pours his (broken) heart out to Ellen, Rihanna shows off her new ink and another celebrity gets mixed up in a death hoax.

Plus, Courtney Cox, Chris Brown and Ron Howard all have something to celebrate. 

From Ashton Kutcher to Katy Perry, here’s this week in celebrity tweets. 

 

Cundiff and Williams weren't the only one's dealing with heartache this week.


While Demi Moore was in rehab, Ashton was partying it up in Sao Paulo...

Katy Perry sang her heart out dedicating her final concert in Manila to a fan who passed away.

Rob Lowe made a comeback from his reporting stint last week.

We think he'll stick to acting.

No one was happy with 49ers' Kyle Williams or Ravens' Billy Cundiff Monday.

Upset fans began issuing death threats.

Rihanna was excited to see a familiar face while getting some ink of her own.

Ellen had reason to party as well — her 54th birthday

…and a deal with JCPenney.

Jimmy Kimmel also thought he had some celebrating to do…

looks like he got ahead of himself.

Kimmel wasn't the only one to misreport. Cher was the latest celeb mixed up in a Twitter death hoax.

And, CBS Sports, Huffpost, and The Daily Beast all jumped the gun on the Paterno story.

Son Scott Paterno straightened everyone out.

Ron Howard, a grandather again, had something to smile about as well.

Courteney Cox joined Twitter and spent yesterday replying to all of her fans...We don't think she gets the hang of this yet.

Good thing David Arquette is around to give her some pointers.

Joel Mchale is still recovering from 'Sesame Street' battle wounds.

He should dial up Jonah Hill.

Like Jonah's ride? He was just nominated for an Oscar.

