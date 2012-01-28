Top Celebrity Tweets O' The Week

Seal pours his (broken) heart out to Ellen, Rihanna shows off her new ink and another celebrity gets mixed up in a death hoax.
Plus, Courtney Cox, Chris Brown and Ron Howard all have something to celebrate.
From Ashton Kutcher to Katy Perry, here’s this week in celebrity tweets.
Kimmel wasn't the only one to misreport. Cher was the latest celeb mixed up in a Twitter death hoax.
Courteney Cox joined Twitter and spent yesterday replying to all of her fans...We don't think she gets the hang of this yet.
