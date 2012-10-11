Slain SEAL's Mother Tells Romney To Stop Talking About Her Son

Photo: Courtesy of CNN

Mitt Romney recently became “choked up” telling the story of how he met former Navy SEAL Glen Doherty at a Christmas party.But not everyone is buying the candidate’s shtick, least of all, Doherty’s mother.



Barbara Doherty, Glen’s mother, recently spoke out to WHDH Boston about Romney’s story:

“I don’t trust Romney. He shouldn’t make my son’s death part of his political agenda. It’s wrong to use these brave young men, who wanted freedom for all, to degrade Obama,” she said.

It should be noted that the politicization of the military is common practice, as most recently witnessed in Obama’s almost desperate clinging to the Osama raid (and, less so the drone program) as the cornerstone of his foreign policy argument. Rarely, though, is so personal an approach — naming names — used at such opportune a time — Benghazi seems to be the cornerstone of the Romney foreign policy counter argument.

Not to mention that Romney’s admittance comes almost three weeks after the SEAL’s name was originally released.

It’s almost like someone had to remind him he met the guy.

Veterans often find themselves at the forefront of political agenda though — it’s almost daily that the Obama-camp uses the accomplishments of veterans as punchlines to guard his almost bizarre lead on Romney in foreign policy. How could one forget Biden’s zany repetition of the phrase “Osama bin Laden is dead and General Motors is alive” in Detroit.

More recently though, the Obama administration allegedly released plans for military strikes on Iran just one day after Romney accused him of having “no plan.” It’s still using the military, although it’s not too personal.

Personal might be using the Pentagon to go after Navy SEAL Matt Bissonnette for his publishing of a Osama Raid tell-all. Regardless though, it’s a far cry from evoking the name of a fallen SEAL as part of a politically expedient foreign policy attack agenda.

