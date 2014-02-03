The Seahawks Dismantled The Broncos In Every Way Imaginable

The Seattle Seahawks destroyed the Denver Broncos 43-8 to win one of the most lopsided Super Bowls in NFL history.

The Seahawks beat the Broncos in every way that one football team can beat another football team.

The game started with a Broncos safety 12 seconds into the first quarter, and somehow got worse from there. Peyton Manning played one of his worst games as a Bronco. He made it to 280 yards, but needed 49 passes to do so. He also threw two costly interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

It was a shockingly comprehensive beating by the Seahawks. Seattle did what they did well all year — pressed receivers, rushed the passer, forced turnovers, got into manageable 3rd downs — only better, and all at once.

They beat them on special teams, when Percy Harvin returned the second-half kickoff for a touchdown:

They beat them on offence, when Russell Wilson threw for 206 yards and two touchdowns, including this incredible throw-and-catch to Jermaine Kearse:

They beat them on defence, when the preposterously good Seattle secondary held Peyton Manning to eight points, including a pick-six:

They beat them without doing anything at all, when Denver botched the opening snap for a safety:

It wasn’t one of those blowouts where there was a avalanche of points. The Seahawks simply piled on points in an orderly, consistent manner until the game was a farce.

Seattle was the best team all year, and they played their best game tonight.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.