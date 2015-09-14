Seahawks rookie returns his first punt for a touchdown and the NFL world is buzzing about his speed

Cork Gaines

The two-time defending NFC champions Seattle Seahawks appear to have added yet another weapon when they grabbed wide receiver Tyler Lockett out of Kansas State in the third round of this year’s NFL Draft.

Lockett, who returned two punts for touchdowns in the preseason, grabbed his first punt of the regular season and took it all the way back for a touchdown.

And he wasn’t even touched (full video at NFL.com).

The reaction to Lockett has been unanimous: He is fast.

