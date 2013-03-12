The Seattle Seahawks Go All In, Land Vikings Wide Receiver Percy Harvin In Blockbuster Trade

Photo: Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks have traded for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Percy Harvin, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports.It’s a huge deal, and it may shift the balance of power in the NFC.



Harvin had been plagued by injuries and misuse in Minnesota. But he has all the talent in the world, and his speed makes him the perfect compliment to the playmakers Seattle already has.

The Seahawks gave up a 1st-round pick and a 7th-round pick this year, and a mid-round pick in 2014, Glazer reports.

That’s steep.

For comparison, the 49ers got a 2nd rounder (34th overall) and another pick in 2014 for want-away QB Alex Smith, and everyone thought that was pricey.

What’s it mean?

The Seahawks have the slight edge over the 49ers as favourites in the NFC, unless San Francisco really fixes their secondary.

Seattle had one of the best defenses in the NFL last year. Their offence came on at the end of the year, but it was still the weaker of the two units. A playmaker like Harvin gives them a dimension then didn’t have in 2012, assuming he’s healthy (a massive assumption, mind you).

If that report of the 1st-round pick (25th overall) is true, it sends a signal to the league that the Seahawks are going all in. They were the most feared team in the league going into the playoffs last year, and if they play like they did in November and December, they’ll be favourites to make the Super Bowl in 2013.

It’s certainly a risk. Harvin has a history of injuries, he had a below-average year for him in 2012, and he wants a new contract. In addition, Seattle may have been able to draft Tavon Austin (who has a similar skillset to Harvin) with that 1st-round pick they gave away.

But it’s a power-shifting move if he’s able to stay on the field.

