Report: The Seattle Seahawks get Jimmy Graham in a blockbuster trade

Tony Manfred
Jimmy grahamAl Messerschmidt/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks have acquiring star tight end Jimmy Graham from the New Orleans Saints in a monster trade, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports.

It’s a stunner.

According to Glazer, the Seahawks would get Graham and a 4th-round pick for starting center Max Unger and a 1st-round pick.

The Saints have the worst salary cap situation in league.



