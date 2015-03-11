Report: The Seattle Seahawks get Jimmy Graham in a blockbuster trade

The Seattle Seahawks have acquiring star tight end Jimmy Graham from the New Orleans Saints in a monster trade, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports.
It’s a stunner.
According to Glazer, the Seahawks would get Graham and a 4th-round pick for starting center Max Unger and a 1st-round pick.
The Saints have the worst salary cap situation in league.
More to come…
