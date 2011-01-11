Seahawks' Super Bowl Odds Plummet From 250-1 to 40-1

Photo: AP

Marshawn Lynch didn’t just slash his way through 11 Saints defenders on his way to the end zone and thrilling upset victory this weekend, he’s he slashed the payout for gamblers hoping to cash in on their success.Before the playoffs began, the 7-9 Seattle Seahawks were getting odds 250-to-1 to win the Super Bowl. After knocking off the defending champion New Orleans (who were 10-point favourites) on Saturday, their odds are now 40-1.



They are still the long shot hope, but that shot is a little less long. The Hawks will be 10-point underdogs again this weekend, only this time they’ll be on the road at Chicago.

The Patriots remain the favourites at 7-5.

