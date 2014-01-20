Seahawks Earn Trip To Super Bowl Thanks To An Incredible Game-Winning Interception In The Endzone

The Seattle Seahawks came from behind in the NFC Championship game to beat the San Francisco 49ers and earn a trip to play the Denver Broncos in the Super Bowl.

The game was still in doubt with 30 seconds remaining as the Seahawks needed an incredible defensive play by Richard Sherman in the endzone to seal the win (see GIFs below).

The Seahawks trailed 10-3 at halftime, but they scored the final 13 points of the game to win 23-17.

The biggest play came on a gutsy 4th-and-7 play where Pete Carroll decided to go for it instead of kick a field goal. Russell Wilson hit Jermaine Kearse for a 35-yard touchdown to take the lead they would never give up.

Kaepernick once again dominated a playoff game with his legs, rushing for 130 yards. But when it mattered most in the fourth quarter, Kaepernick lost a fumble and was intercepted twice.

The final interception came with just 23 seconds remaining after Kaepernick had already converted a game-saving fourth down play. Kaepernick’s pass into the corner of the endzone was tipped by Sherman, who had to completely turn his body, into the waiting arms of Malcolm Smith.

Here is the game-winning tip and interception.



Here is another angle.

