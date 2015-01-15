Seattle Seahawks Fans Set A New Kind Of Record Last Week

The Seattle Seahawks’ home crowd, nicknamed “The 12th Man,” is one of the loudest in football.

But it turns out they’re not just loud at the stadium — they get quite rowdy online, too.

According to the Seattle Times, Seahawks fans set a new in-stadium web traffic record on Sunday during the moment Kam Chancellor intercepted the ball for a 90-yard touchdown against the Carolina Panthers.

Extreme Networks, which provides Wi-Fi to eight NFL stadiums and Wi-Fi analytics to several more, says network traffic went all the way up to 1.4 gigabytes per second right when Chancellor intercepted the ball, as the more than 70,000 fans in the crowd started using the web to share images. The previous record was 1.1 gigabytes per second at a Philadelphia Eagles game, it says.

CenturyLink Field, the home stadium of the Seahawks, is one of the most wired stadiums in football, with over 800 wireless access points.

The Seahawks play their next game at home against the Green Bay Packers this Sunday.

