The Seattle Seahawks Scored A Safety 12 Seconds Into The Super Bowl

The Seattle Seahawks didn’t need very long to score the first points of the Super Bowl and they didn’t even need to touch the ball.

On the first play from scrimmage, the Denver Broncos snapped the ball with Peyton Manning in the shotgun and still trying to call an audible. The ball sailed past Manning where the Broncos recovered it in the endzone for a Seahawks safety.

It was the fastest scoring play in Super Bowl history, coming just 12 seconds into the game.



Here is Manning’s reaction.

