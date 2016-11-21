Seattle Seahawks rookie running back scores first NFL touchdown on beautiful 72-yard run

Seattle Seahawks rookie running back CJ Prosise has seen an increase in playing time and carries over the past two weeks, and on Sunday against the Eagles he showed why.

Early in the first quarter, Prosise broke free for a 72-yard touchdown run that put on display his raw speed and his shifty, quick feet through space.

Here’s the run:

Seattle’s offensive line deserves plenty of credit here for giving Prosise some running room, but the way he weaves his way around several Philadelphia defenders before kicking into full speed in the open field is impressive.

The Seahawks, though they have played well this season, have struggled to find a reliable running back since Marshawn Lynch retired. They let go of Christine Micheal, who many believed might be the answer, just last week, and Thomas Rawls has struggled with injuries.

Prosise, meanwhile, played well against the Patriots last week in his first game with a steady workload, rushing for 66 yards and adding 87 yards receiving. He was stuffed at the goal line twice, though, and is less of a power back than he is a speedster.

But the combination of him and the more powerful Rawls in the backfield makes the Seahawks offence a whole lot scarier.

And, a 72-yard run is a nice way to find the end zone for the first time as an NFL player.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.