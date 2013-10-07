Seahawks Punter Gets Absolutely Obliterated By A Lineman While Trying To Make A Tackle

Tony Manfred
Seahawks kicker hitFOX

Seattle Seahawks punter Jon Ryan is not used to tackling, and it showed today when the Indianapolis Colts blocked a field goal and ran it back for a touchdown.

Ryan (who’s the holder) was trying to keep the returner out of the end zone when he got absolutely blown up by a lineman.

It’s a totally legal play, but still brutal (via SB Nation’s Chris Mottram):

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

nfl sportspage-us