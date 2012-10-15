A Seahawks Player Taunted Tom Brady With This Photo After His Collapse In Seattle

The Seahawks pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the NFL season yesterday, overcoming a 23-10 deficit to beat the Patriots 24-23.



Tom Brady and Seattle DB Richard Sherman talked trash back and forth all day long. Here’s what Sherman told the Tacoma News Tribune after the game:

“I kept saying I’m going to get that next time. Every TV timeout, I went up and said it right to (Brady): ‘Please keep trying me. I’m going to take it from you.’ That was when they were winning. He just gave me that look and said, ‘Oh, I’ll see you after game.’ Well, I made sure I saw him after the game.”

That meeting after the game produced this great photo from the AP. Brady, head hanging, and Sherman gleefully jawing at him:

Photo: AP

The trash talking didn’t stop here. After the game, Sherman took to Twitter, and sent out a meme-ified version of this photo with text reading “U MAD BRO?” over it. He has since deleted this tweet, but replaced it with another photo of Brady looking sad (via Big Lead Sports):

Photo: @RSherman_25 via Big Lead Sports

