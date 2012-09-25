The NFL Is Getting Pounded On The Front Page Of Every Newspaper In Wisconsin And Washington

Photo: Oshkosh Northwestern via Newseum

The outrage at the NFL over the replacement refs is at a fever pitch after last night’s Seahawks-Packers fail.Until last night, the vitriol over the replacement refs was limited to sports media types and NFL diehards. The refs were terrible, but their mistakes were small-scale, and they never blatantly botched the outcome of a game.



So it was hard for people to get worked up over them.

But last night, they messed up the result of a game in the clearest way possible.

Looking at the front pages of big and small papers in Washington and Wisconsin, it’s obvious that this thing has gone mainstream.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.