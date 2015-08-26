Seahawks player goes on amazing rant about why he hates NFL quarterbacks

Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett is not a fan of quarterbacks.

While appearing on “Brock and Salk” on 710 ESPN Seattle Tuesday, Bennett went on a rant about quarterbacks in the NFL, arguing that they’re overpaid, over-covered by the media, and treated too kindly by the referees.

The conversation first began with Aaron Rodgers. Bennett said he doesn’t like playing against Rodgers because he talks a lot of trash.

When asked if he dislikes Rodgers himself, Bennett said, “I don’t [dis]like him, I just dislike his position.”

He then further explained his gripe with quarterbacks.

“Quarterback is the only position in the NFL where you be mediocre and get paid. At every other position, you can’t be mediocre,” Bennett said. “If I was like Ryan Tannehill, and the most games I ever won was seven, how could you get $US100 million for that? I guess that’s the value of the position.”

“And then there’s, like, you’re sitting at home and there’s breaking news, and it says that Brian Hoyer is the quarterback of the Houston Texans, I’m like, who cares? It’s not breaking news. It’s really not breaking news.”

Bennett continued, “All I’m saying is there’s some mediocre quarterbacks in the NFL that make a lot of money. I mean, you take a guy like Sam Bradford. He’s never played, really, in the last three years, but he’s made more money than most guys in the NFL!”

Bennett then turned his attention to the protection quarterbacks get in the game from the referees. He brought up the controversy over Terrell Suggs’ hit on Bradford during a Week 2 preseason game.

“Quarterbacks get protected more than any other player in the NFL. I mean [Bradford] gets hit in his knees and he’s about to cry? [crying noises] ‘He hit me in my legs!’ I mean, everybody gets hit in their legs. Every play somebody tries to hit me in my legs. So what makes him different, what makes his life better than mine?”

Bennett said he respects Tom Brady because when Brady gets tackled, he gets up and says, “Good job, good hit,” and then continues back to the huddle.

“Ain’t got guys in the NFL crying because they get hit. ‘Oh, Suggs, Suggs hit me, and I’m running the read option,'” Bennett continued, imitating Bradford.

When one of the hosts argued that Peyton Manning has been playing without feeling in his finger tips, Bennett replied, “JPP [Jason Pierre-Paul] just cut his off!”

“RGIII is running around, and he gets hit and he’s like — I’m like, ‘Stop running the ball if you don’t wanna get hit!’ Throw the ball! The best way not to get hit is to complete a pass,” Bennett concluded.

He did admit that while his teammate and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson doesn’t get hit often, “When he does, it looks like it hurts.”

Listen to the entire interview here >

NOW WATCH: Take the IQ test that every NFL rookie has to take



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.