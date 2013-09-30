Seahawks Lineman Was Taken Off The Field On A Stretcher With His Dad In The Stands

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett was taken off the field on a stretcher after his head was violently snapped back while trying to sack Matt Schaub of the Texans.

Making matters worse was that Bennett’s father was in the stands and obviously concerned about the health of his son. The good news is that Bennett was moving all of his limbs prior to being strapped to the stretcher.

Here is the scary play…



Here is Bennett’s father who was trying to get the attention of somebody on the bench…And here is Bennett being taken off the field…

