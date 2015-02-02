Seattle Seahawks throw an interception from the half-yard line with 25 seconds left, lose the Super Bowl

Inches away from the endzone, the Seattle Seahawks threw an interception from the half-yard line with 25 seconds left to lose the Super Bowl to the New England Patriots 28-24.

It’s one of the craziest endings in Super Bowl history.

Russell Wilson tried to throw a slant to Ricardo Lockette, but it was picked off by Malcolm Butler.

The NFL world is baffled by the play call. The Seahawks were the best running team in the NFL during the season. But with the game on the line from a foot away, they tried to put the ball in the air.

After blowing a 10-point fourth quarter lead, it looked like Seattle was about to score a touchdown a win the game. Two plays earlier, Wilson got into the red zone with a miracle bobbled catch by Jermaine Kearse.

“We went to three receivers, they sent in their goal line people,” Pete Carroll said after the game. “We just didn’t want to run against their goal line people there.”

Butler is a rookie cornerback who went undrafted in 2014 after attending West Alabama. He has been one of the team’s pleasant surprises this year, and he ended up making the play of his life.

Patriots win.

