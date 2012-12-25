The Red-Hot Seahawks Are Still Alarmingly Bad On The Road

Photo: AP

Over the last three weeks, the Seattle Seahawks have been the best team in the NFL. They’ve outscored their opponents 150-30, and Russell Wilson has emerged as a legitimate, non-gimmicky quarterback.But there’s one fact about the Seahawks that should give everyone pause: They are a completely different team on the road.



Seattle has the greatest home-field advantage in the league because their stadium is so loud. As a result, they have a night-and-day statistical split between home and road games.

All five of their losses came on the road. They outscore teams by an average of 20.1 points per game at home, and just 2.6 points on the road:

Home (7-0): 31.8 points, 11.7 points allowed, 358.3 yards gained, 282.6 yards allowed

Road (3-5): 21.1 points, 18.5 points allowed, 342.7 yards gained, 323.8 yards allowed

That’s not good.

Seattle is a good team with an elite defence, but we don’t have evidence that they are still a juggernaut if you take them out of the Pacific Northwest.

The problem?

They almost certainly won’t get any home games in the playoffs. They’re going to end up as the fifth seed, meaning they’ll have to play the winner of the NFC East on the road in the first round of the playoffs, and then the #1 seed (Atlanta) on the road in the next round.

The biggest single advantage Seattle had this year is that home stadium, and that completely disappears in the playoffs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.