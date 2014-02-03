Stadium Workers Had To Clear Skittles Off The Field One By One After Marshawn Lynch Scored

Seattle Seahawks fans at the Super Bowl littered the field with Skittles following a touchdown by Marshawn Lynch.

A Reuters photographer captured a great image of stadium workers collecting the candy off the turf.

Lynch recently signed an endorsement deal with Skittles after years of consuming the candy prior to games. Lynch’s mother originally started giving the star running back Skittles when he was playing Pop Warner football as a child. She would call them “power pellets.”

