Terrell Owens' NFL Career Is Probably Over After The Seahawks Cut Him

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Tammy Ferrufino

Terrell Owens’ NFL comeback is most likely over after the Seattle Seahawks released him over the weekend.Owens signed a contract with the Seahawks three weeks ago after having a strong workout. The 38-year-old wide receiver was given an non-guaranteed one-year, $1 million contract.



He made the announcement himself on Twitter, saying (sic): “I’m no longer a Seahawks. I THANK the organisation 4 the opportunity, I’m truly blessed beyond belief. My FAITH is intact & will NOT waiver.”

Owens had an uphill battle to begin with. Seattle saw him as no more than the fourth receiver on the depth chart at best and likely wasn’t going to keep both he and their other free agent wideout signing, Braylon Edwards.

Owens also did himself no favours by playing poorly in two preseason games.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.