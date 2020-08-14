The Seahawks cut a rookie for trying to sneak a woman disguised as a player into the team hotel

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images Kemah Siverand at Oklahoma State in 2019.

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly cut rookie cornerback Kemah Siverand for trying to sneak a woman into the team’s training camp hotel.

According to a report, the woman was dressed in Seahawks gear to disguise her as a player.

Seahawks training camp is underway with new, strict COVID-19 protocols that call for as little outside contact as possible.

Rookie NFL cornerback Kemah Siverand paid the price for trying to bring a visitor into the Seattle Seahawks team hotel.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks cut Siverand after he was caught bringing a woman into the team hotel during training camp. Pelissero reported that the woman was wearing Seahawks gear in an attempt to disguise her as a player.

Siverand is an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State.

The Seahawks decision was a clear message that they intend to enforce COVID-19 protocols during training camp. Outside contact is expected to be as limited as possible.

According to Nick Shook of NFL.com, players have been punished for trying to sneak women into the hotel before – former receiver Deon Long was cut from the St. Louis Rams for the same act, which was shown on “Hard Knocks.”

NFL training camps are just beginning, with the league and its teams trying to sort through COVID-19 protocols. Players arrived to training camp in late July, got tested, self-quarantined at the hotel, and have since begun training camp. With no preseason and no fans allowed at training camps, the Seahawks have been doing a slow ramp-up to the regular season, which is scheduled to begin on Thursday, September 10.

