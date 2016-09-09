Seattle Seahawks players say the entire team has discussed having 'a big surprise' during Sunday's national anthem

Two members of the Seattle Seahawks told the Seattle Times on Wednesday that the team is considering some form of protest during the national anthem ahead of their season opener against the Dolphins on Sunday.

“Anything we want to do, it’s not going to be individual,” Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner said. “It’s going to be a team thing. That’s what the world needs to see. The world needs to see people coming together versus being individuals.”

He added: “Whatever we decide to do will be a big surprise.”

Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin echoed Wagner’s words, saying that the team had discussed some form of protest internally in their locker room.

“Our locker room has discussed it,” Baldwin said. “So we’ll see.”

On September 1st, ahead of the Seahawks’ final preseason game, Seattle cornerback Jeremy Lane did not stand during the national anthem. Lane explained that did this in solidarity with 49ers’ backup quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who has knelt during the national anthem throughout the preseason, and will continue to do so, to protest police brutality and racial inequality.

Lane said he will continue to kneel during the anthem.

Head coach Pete Carroll has said the team is fine with Lane’s actions.

“He’s pretty clear on what he did and what he was trying to express and I think it is very simple and so we’ll leave that up to him,” Carroll said of Lane. “But he understands the responsibility of it, I think, and shouldering it.'”

The form of the Seahawks’ players’ potential protest on Sunday remains unclear. Wagner said he did not know if he, personally, would choose to kneel or sit during the national anthem. He did, however, said that Kaepernick’s actions have been a positive for sparking a nationwide discussion.

Said Wagner (from the Seattle Times):

“As far as sitting down, me personally, I don’t know if I would do that. I support Kap and what he’s doing. I think sometimes everybody takes the message wrong because there’s a lot of stuff that’s going on, a lot of bad stuff that’s going on that needs to be fixed. At some point you have to do whatever you need to do to get that fixed. I think what he’s done is opened up that conversation and made people talk about it. Whenever you have the president talking about those types of things, it’s definitely getting it’s message across. But I think it’s a very positive message. There should be justice and equality for everybody, no matter what your skin colour is, and I think that’s what he’s fighting for because a lot of black people don’t get that.”

The Seahawks play the Dolphins in Seattle on Sunday.

