Why Do Seagulls Keep Stealing Marketing Execs' GoPro Cameras And Making Viral Videos?

A video made by a seagull who stole a woman’s GoPro camera off a beach, briefly filming a sunset before dropping the camera again, is one of the most-shared viral videos on Unruly Media’s charts this week. It’s had 2 million views on YouTube (video below).The video is allegedly just one of those random things filmed by a tourist that happens to have recently gone viral on YouTube. And GoPro — which makes the small, versatile, action-oriented cameras — has featured it on its own YouTube channel.



The video was published by a marketing executive, Nathalie Rollandin, who currently works for Accenture. She used to work at Value Lab and HEC Paris.

In an amazing coincidence, it’s the second viral video made by a seagull who stole a GoPro from a marketing executive. In 2011, a seagull stole the GoPro camera of Lukas Karásek, who works at digita.sk in Europe. He previously worked at BBDO and Wiktor Leo Burnett. That video has had 3.2 million views.

What are the odds that two separate seagulls stole the same brand of video camera from two people in the same business, and dropped both cameras within retrieving distance from said execs, and both execs then decided the videos were interesting enough to upload to YouTube while properly branded with the GoPro name? Astronomical, we think.

A marketing exec who monitors viral video but is unconnected to the videos tells us he thinks the new video may be a viral tactic by GoPro: “I do not know for certain, but I definitely think it is. Why would you say ‘GoPro’ and not just ‘camera’?”

We tweeted messages to both execs, asking if their videos were made for GoPro. If they get back to us, we’ll let you know. In the meantime, enjoy both videos below:



