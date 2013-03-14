SEAGULL LANDS ON VATICAN CHIMNEY: But What Does It Mean?

Adam Taylor

A seagull has landed on the chimney of the Sistine Chapel — the very same chimney that will announce a new Pope with white smoke, or no Pope with black smoke.

We are not sure what the seagull means, or what it wanted, but it has now left.

Seagull Vatican Chimeny

Photo: Screengrab

UPDATE: The seagull either came back, or a new seagull has landed on the chimney. Watch live here >

Seagull Vatican Chimney

Photo: Screengrab

