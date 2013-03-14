SEAGULL LANDS ON VATICAN CHIMNEY: But What Does It Mean?

A seagull has landed on the chimney of the Sistine Chapel — the very same chimney that will announce a new Pope with white smoke, or no Pope with black smoke.



We are not sure what the seagull means, or what it wanted, but it has now left.

Photo: Screengrab

UPDATE: The seagull either came back, or a new seagull has landed on the chimney. Watch live here >

Photo: Screengrab

