Bankrupt French Ferry Carrier SeaFrance To Be Liquidated

Photo: R~P~M via Flickr

Cross-channel ferry service, SeaFrance, which takes travellers from France to England and back again, will definitely be liquidated after going bust, reports France24.The development will cost 800 jobs after a Paris court ruled that a bailout of the transporter by the French government was illegal. Proposals for €200 million to be pumped into SeaFrance were dashed, and now the company will cease to exist.



The Guardian reports that SeaFrance services were suspended in November after it went into receivership in 2010. It previously transported an estimated 3.5 million passengers annually between England and France.

