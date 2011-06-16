This Scary Chart Shows Just How Much Farmed Seafood Comes From China

China accounts for nearly two thirds of all farmed fish in the world, according to a new report from WorldFish centre and Conservation International.



That’s particularly scary when you consider the food safety implications, The Atlantic‘s Daniel Fromson says.

Here’s what he has to say about the report’s chart showing world aquaculture production in 2008 (below):

When the continents are adjusted to reflect their proportional contributions to global aquaculture production, that fat red China—treated as a de facto continent of its own—looks like Santa Claus among minnows. But more important is what the visuals actually mean: China accounted for 61.5 per cent of global aquaculture in 2008, a fact that has profound implications for the rest of the world in terms of food safety. When we deal with fish from China, we can’t be sure the fish is free of a host of risky antibiotics and other chemicals—and in the U.S., at least, the government isn’t adequately prepared to check.

China is currently the single biggest exporter of seafood to the U.S.

Photo: WorldFish centre

Don’t miss: We’ve Eaten All The Fish In The Sea >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.