Seafolly could get a lifeline from its previous parent company after going into voluntary administration

Image: Westfield

After going into voluntary administration, Seafolly is on its way to receiving a lifeline.

Administrators KordaMentha selected L Catterton as the preferred bidders for Seafolly – the swimwear brand’s former parent company.

Seafolly was founded by Peter and Yvonne Halas back in 1975 and acquired by L Catterton in 2014.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Seafolly is on its way to getting a lifeline.

The Aussie swimwear brand went into voluntary administration in June 2020 after being impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and the bushfires before that. It appointed KordaMentha as administrators.

Now KordaMentha has revealed L Catterton as the preferred bidder for Seafolly – the very same company Seafolly was previously owned by.

More than 80 investors, private equity firms and other companies were interested in purchasing Seafolly, with 15 formal expressions of interest lodged. KordaMentha narrowed that down to four bidders before finally choosing L Catterton.

Administrators Rahul Goyal and Scott Langdon said in a statement L Catterton was selected as it offered the best return to all creditors including its suppliers.

“I was overwhelmed by the level of interest and competition to own one of Australia’s most recognisable brands,” Langdon said. “With an optimised retail, online and wholesale network, Seafolly will continue to be the iconic Australian beachwear brand that customers know and love.”

The preferred bid comes through a Deed of Company Arrangement (DOCA) which was sent to creditors. One part of the DOCA says L Catterton or its related parties won’t share any of the return to creditors despite being Seafolly’s largest creditor. “This increases the return to other creditors,” KordaMendtha said in a statement.

The creditors will be asked to vote on this DOCA on August 3 2020.

Seafolly was founded by Peter and Yvonne Halas back in 1975, growing to encompass 44 stores in Australia and 12 overseas. The company was then acquired by US private equity firm L Catterton through transactions made between 2014 and 2018.

L Catterton spawned out of a partnership between LVMH – the owner of luxury brands including Louis Vuitton and Marc Jacobs – and private equity firm Catterton in 2016.

When Seafolly went into administration, the administrators cut costs by closing 15 related – though independent – Sunburn stores, renegotiating ongoing leases and altering the terms of key agreements.

A network of 20 Seafolly stores will remain open, with more than 110 employees able to keep their jobs. Plus, all gift cards and reward points will be honoured.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.