Europe's now trialling these floating rubbish cans that collect garbage from the sea

Seabin is a floating rubbish bin that collects garbage from the sea. It’s designed to be near ports, marinas, and yacht clubs.

Rubbish and debris are brought into the bin thanks to a pump which creates a flow of water. They are then collected in a catch bag.

The product has been tested for four years and the company says they have never had fish caught up in the bin.

Seabin is now being trialled at various European ports and will be available to buy for around £2,500.

Produced by Claudia Romeo

