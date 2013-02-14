Sea Turtle Gets Artificial Flippers

Yu, a 25-year-old loggerhead sea turtle, lost her front limbs in a shark attack. She was found in 2008 and brought to an aquarium in Japan. Since then, scientists have been trying to fit Yu with artificial flippers so she can swim like a normal turtle. They were recently successful after designing rubber flippers attached to a black vest that slips over Yu’s head.



Here’s video from the AFP:



