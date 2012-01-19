This Plan For A 'Sea Tree' Park Could Allow Wildlife To Thrive In Cities

Photo: Waterstudio
Dutch architectural firm Waterstudio has come up with a seriously cool looking structure that will apparently allow wildlife to thrive in urban areas.The Sea Tree is essentially a giant floating park, which can be located in a river close to the bank. It’s multiple layers allow various types of wildlife to find suitable habitats, with a large proportion of the structure housed underwater.
According to the Daily Mail, major cities like London or New York could see the introduction of Sea Trees within the next two years. An undisclosed lucrative client is apparently already taking a keen interest.
The plan would be for oil companies to donate the parks to cities, using their own intellectual property and technology.
