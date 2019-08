Sea salps are barrel-shaped planktonic tunicate which move by pumping water through their gelatinous bodies.

They link together in long chains and are most abundant in the Southern Ocean.

A group of divers spotted a 15-foot chain in the Andaman Sea near Thailand.

Produced by Claudia Romeo

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.