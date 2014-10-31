Check Out These Mesmerising Photos Of Ceramic Poppies Spilling Out From The Tower Of London

Joshua Barrie
Poppies REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

London’s famous tower is awash in a sea of red poppies to commemorate the day Britain entered World War I.

This summer, 888,246 ceramic poppies were poured into the Tower of London moat; each flower representing a British military fatality during the conflict.

Now, the installation, created by artist Paul Cummins and called “Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red,” is drawing more attention than ever as Armistice Day, which marks the day an armistice was signed between WWI allies and Germany, approaches on Nov. 11.

These photos capture a “powerful visual” reflection of WWI, with sweeping shots from above, and visits from the Queen and war veterans.

A Yeoman Warder walks amid rain through hundreds of thousands of poppies.

They surround the historic Tower of London -- 'Her Majesty's Royal Palace and Fortress.'

The Queen visits the poppies with husband Prince Philip.

Here she is strolling through the ceramic blanket.

Queen Elizabeth.

Crowds flocked to catch a glimpse of Her Majesty's visit.

Thousands turned out to see the finished installation on October 27.

It looks quite impressive from above.

And on the ground.

The project required lots of help from volunteers.

And each poppy is made individually in collaboration with artist Paul Cummins.

They mark the start of Britain's involvement in the First World War. This veteran paid tribute at the tower.

A Chelsea Pensioner joins officials to plant a poppy in the grass.

Two active British soldiers help finish the installation.

And they look lovely as the sun sets.

But it's important to remember the horrific scenes they honour.

