Check Out These Mesmerising Photos Of Ceramic Poppies Spilling Out From The Tower Of London

London’s famous tower is awash in a sea of red poppies to commemorate the day Britain entered World War I.

This summer, 888,246 ceramic poppies were poured into the Tower of London moat; each flower representing a British military fatality during the conflict.

Now, the installation, created by artist Paul Cummins and called “Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red,” is drawing more attention than ever as Armistice Day, which marks the day an armistice was signed between WWI allies and Germany, approaches on Nov. 11.

These photos capture a “powerful visual” reflection of WWI, with sweeping shots from above, and visits from the Queen and war veterans.

