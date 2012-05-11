Bizarre Sea Monster Captured By Deep-Sea Drilling Camera

Henry Blodget

A camera used in a deep-sea drilling operation near the United Kingdom has captured a bizarre-looking creature on film.

Basically, it’s a vast, translucent brown blob:

Sea Monster Deepstaria Enigmatica
When the images first surfaced, we thought this might be another “Montauk Monster“–the beast that washed up on a Long Island shore a few years ago and transfixed and mystified millions of Gawker readers.

But this brown blob creature has apparently already been identified.

It’s a “Deepstaria enigmatica jellyfish.”

Here’s the video:

(via CBS Tampa).

