Bizarre Sea Monster Captured By Deep-Sea Drilling Camera

A camera used in a deep-sea drilling operation near the United Kingdom has captured a bizarre-looking creature on film.
Basically, it’s a vast, translucent brown blob:
When the images first surfaced, we thought this might be another “Montauk Monster“–the beast that washed up on a Long Island shore a few years ago and transfixed and mystified millions of Gawker readers.
But this brown blob creature has apparently already been identified.
It’s a “Deepstaria enigmatica jellyfish.”
Here’s the video:
(via CBS Tampa).
