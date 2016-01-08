A sea foam blizzard blanketed a town in France

A combination of rough seas and high winds produced an odd weather phenomenon in Brittany, France, last week.

Videos from the Penmarch area show sea foam billowing off the ocean and blanketing the streets in the snow-like substance.

Sea foam forms when things like dead algae, proteins, and other particles are churned up by rough surf, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Storms in northern Europe produced an abundance of foam on the French coast, and gusty winds created what was basically a foamy blizzard.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

