Google-backed Foursquare Rival SCVNGR Launching "Rewards" Feature This Thursday

Here’s a crazy idea: A location-based mobile app with points that actually lead to a tangible prize.



Foursquare caught the drift launching a free coffee deal with Starbucks, and now location-based app SCVNGR is releasing their solution, “Rewards,” this Thursday.

CEO/”Chief Ninja” Seth Priebatsch claims this new feature, which encourages users to answer a quick question or two about the establishment to unlock a prize, is the answer to making SCVNGR use mainstream, not just a nerd fascination.

