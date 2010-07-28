Google-backed Foursquare Rival SCVNGR Launching "Rewards" Feature This Thursday

Here’s a crazy idea: A location-based mobile app with points that actually lead to a tangible prize. 

Foursquare caught the drift launching a free coffee deal with Starbucks, and now location-based app SCVNGR is releasing their solution, “Rewards,” this Thursday. 

CEO/”Chief Ninja” Seth Priebatsch claims this new feature, which encourages users to answer a quick question or two about the establishment to unlock a prize, is the answer to making SCVNGR use mainstream, not just a nerd fascination.

Venues that participate in Rewards are clearly labelled. Pick your poison.

Check-in, take a picture, or scan a code - users can select which challenge they'd like to complete.

You can see the progress you're making towards winning a freebie.

Cha-Ching! Once you've done all the monkey tricks, the free reward badge is unlocked.

And the reward is explained.

The award shows up in your profile for all SCVNGR friends to see.

Still have no clue what SCVNGR is?

