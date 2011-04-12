Meet A Startup Founder Who Literally Lives In His Office

They Get It series is supported by CDW.

Seth Priebatsch is the 22-year old whiz kid entrepreneur behind SCVNGR, and it’s safe to say that he is obsessed with his company.

When Priebatsch tells us that he spends all his time on SCVNGR, he really means it — he actually lives in the SCVNGR offices to maximise efficiency. Watch our interview with Seth Priebatsch to truly understand just how obsessed he is with SCVNGR.

And Don’t Miss…

• The Story Of SCVNGR



• SCVNGR Founder Seth Priebatsch: Here’s How Local Deals Should REALLY Work To Attract Loyal, Long-Term Customers

• Naveen Selvadurai: Here’s Why Foursquare Grew From 200K To 5 Million Users In A Year

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.