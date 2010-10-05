Foursquare Competitor SCVNGR Partners With Boston Celtics To Give Away Season Tickets

SCVNGR, a location-based mobile game backed by Google, is announcing a major promotional deal with the Boston Celtics in which its users will compete for prizes including a pair of Celtics season tickets.



Starting this morning, Celtics fans with Android phones or iPhones can use SCVNGR to participate in a “trek” involving tasks at dozens of locations with ties to the team spread out across Boston. Users earn points by completing specific “challenges” at each location.

The user with the most points when the challenge expires on October 22 wins a pair of season tickets for the upcoming season. Other prizes include tickets for 18 to a luxury suite for one game.

This is obviously a huge deal for SCVNGR, which is still much less well known than rival location-based apps, particularly Foursquare. It’s another sign that brands are keenly interested in location apps, and willing to invest in ever-larger rewards through them. Loopt was recently able to offer 2-for-1 plane tickets to Mexico from Southwest to its users. This moves the bar even higher.

This also highlights an advantage that SCVNGR has over its competitors: the emphasis on the ‘trek’ — a series of challenges that require checking in at different locations and then engaging in other ways beyond the check-in — makes it worth investing more in the rewards. Anyone who competes for this prize will be heavily engaged with the Celtics brand for a period of many days, and will be visiting dozens of businesses along the way.

So how exactly does it work?

