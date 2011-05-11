Foursquare Rival SCVNGR Scores An Even Bigger Deal With American Express

Photo: Business Insider

SCVNGR, a location-based social app that competes with Foursquare, just landed an impressive partnership with American Express, Mashable reports.Just this March, Foursquare landed a big partnership with Amex.



The SCVNGR partnership is one of the first paperless daily deal services. SCVNGR has a Groupon-like daily deal service called LevelUp, and with this partnership you won’t need a paper voucher: just swipe your card and everything’s taken care of. Very cool.

Foursquare’s partnership let you get $5 cashback from Amex each time you checked in some place, which is also pretty cool.

SCVNGR’s LevelUp service is pretty interesting: it rewards you not only for buying a deal, but for visiting the same merchant several times, by giving you a better deal each time. This solves a big problem merchants have with daily deals, which is that they need repeat business for the deal to make money.

Now this partnership adds another compelling layer to LevelUp.

