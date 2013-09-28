How You Can Get An Invisible Escort Service To Protect You In The Dark

This post is sponsored by Tyco Integrated Security.

If you work in an isolated neighbourhood, just walking to and from the parking lot can feel like the most dangerous part of the day. How can you keep everyone safe without turning your business into an armed camp?

With Tyco Integrated Security’s video escort services, employees can call in, and have a guard watch over them as they get in and out of their cars. Using two-way audio, the guard can also speak to employees and call law enforcement if it’s necessary.

Watch this video to learn how Tyco’s video escort service can safeguard your employees.

