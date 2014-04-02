The 22 Most Sculpted Athletes Alive

Athletes who dominate during the games spend even more time behind the scenes working out and practicing to get better every day.

Luckily for them, not only does this help them succeed while they play, it also give the athletes incredibly fit bodies.

We picked the 22 athletes from our Most Dominant Athletes list that have the most defined six packs, biggest bulging biceps, and sleekest chiseled legs.

This feature is a part of our Most Dominant Athletes series.

