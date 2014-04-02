The 22 Most Sculpted Athletes Alive

Leah Goldman
Usain boltAndy Lyons/Getty Images

Athletes who dominate during the games spend even more time behind the scenes working out and practicing to get better every day.

Luckily for them, not only does this help them succeed while they play, it also give the athletes incredibly fit bodies.

We picked the 22 athletes from our Most Dominant Athletes list that have the most defined six packs, biggest bulging biceps, and sleekest chiseled legs.

This feature is a part of our Most Dominant Athletes series.

Ronda Rousey -- UFC

Cristiano Ronaldo -- Real Madrid

Floyd Mayweather -- Boxer

Serena Williams -- Tennis

Richard Sherman -- Seattle Seahawks

LeBron James -- Miami Heat

Victoria Azarenka -- Tennis

Usain Bolt -- Sprinter

Tiger Woods -- Golfer

Novak Djokovic -- Tennis

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce -- Sprinter

Jimmy Graham -- New Orleans Saints

Blake Griffin -- L.A. Clippers

Candace Parker -- L.A. Sparks

Brittney Griner -- Phoenix Mercury

Jon Jones -- UFC

Rafael Nadal -- Tennis

Sydney Leroux -- U.S. Women's soccer

Adrian Peterson -- Minnesota Vikings

JJ Watt -- Houston Texans

Calvin Johnson -- Detroit Lions

Abby Wambach -- U.S. Women's soccer

Want to know more about the most dominant athletes alive?

The 50 Most Dominant Athletes Alive »

Get To Know The Most Dominant Athletes Alive »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.