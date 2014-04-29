GoPro Footage Captures Instant Bond Between Scuba Diver And Happy Seal

Is there anything a GoPro can’t capture?

The GoPro YouTube channel is full of awesome footage from GoPro cameras all over the world.

This week, the team uploaded footage from Jason Neilus, a scuba diver who took the camera underwater to play with seals off the coast of the Farne Islands in the U.K.

The seals were into it:

Everyone made a friend:

You think things can’t get any cuter, and then the seal gets a belly rub:

In the original video, you can hear the laughter from the diver underwater:

Here’s the original video:

