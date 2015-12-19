Scuba divers can touch two continents at once in this Icelandic lake

Silfra, in Iceland, is right between North America and Eurasia’s tectonic plates.

It’s home to Þingvallavatn Lake, where water comes directly from one of Iceland’s biggest glaciers. Before it gets there, it filters through porous lava rock, making it one of the clearest natural lakes in the world — in fact, the water is totally drinkable.

Here’s what it’s like to scuba dive between continents.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Kristen Griffin

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.