Scuba Divers Will Inspect The Luxury Yacht That Caught On Fire And Sank Off Far North Queensland

Divers will inspect the wreck of a luxury yacht on the seabed off far north Queensland, after it caught on fire and sank earlier this week.

According to ABC News, the divers were arranged by the owner of the boat and the insurance company, and will make sure the wreck is not leaking diesel.

Reportedly the vessel — named The Seafaris — is owned by property developers the McCloy Group, whose chairman is Newcastle Lord Mayor Jeff McCloy.

Early yesterday sixteen passengers and crew were forced to abandon ship at Cow Bay off the Daintree coast.

The boat could sleep ten guests and ten crew, and had a gym, spa, cinema, library and cocktail bar.

From the ABC’s Twitter feed, here’s a photo of the burning ship:

Luxury yacht burns and sinks off Cairns, 16 passengers and crew jump to safety http://t.co/Ipc1HFVNp0 Photo: AMSA pic.twitter.com/yrkixde4fX — ABC News (@abcnews) October 3, 2013

Read more here.

Now read: Russia Has Charged An Australian Man With Piracy Along With 29 Other Greenpeace Activists

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.