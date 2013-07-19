Scuba-Dad Home From War Surprises Family Off The Coast Of Japan [Video]

After 12 years of war in Afghanistan, it’s become increasingly common for service members to surprise their families when they return.



There’s an entire site devoted to the practice; it shows everything fathers and mothers surprising their children at school, to dogs freaking out when their owners come home

But Capt. Hyrum Bronson just took it to the next level.

The Air Force physician, who was deployed to Afghanistan for six months and away for his family for an additional three months of training before that, surprised his family while they were swimming in Okinawa, Japan, by coming out of the ocean in full scuba gear.

A friend films the entire thing under the guise of making a video to send to Bronson in Afghanistan, just as Bronson’s wife, Bethany, is giving her message to her husband, he stands up behind her in the water.

“Are you freaking kidding me?” she exclaims.

Take a look:

