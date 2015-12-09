These are the 4 best cash back credit cards

Right now card issuers are offering some great deals, particularly for cash back credit cards. This makes it a great time to re-evaluate any credit cards you might have or to look for a better one.

Whether you’re looking for a card that has strong cash back rewards, exciting bonuses, no annual fee, or a lengthy 0% intro APR, it’s important to pick the right one that aligns with your spending habits.

To help you make the best, most informed decision, NextAdvisor, a consumer information site that reviews credit cards from all major issuers, picked the top four cash-back cards of 2015

Why you should get it: NextAdvisor ranked Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express as the best overall card available because it earns you the most cash-back rewards. You don’t have to sign up quarterly to receive the awards — they’re automatic.

What to know:

There is a $150 cash-back bonus in the form of a statement credit when you spend $1,000 in the first 3 months.

You’ll earn 6% back at supermarkets (up to $6,000 in purchases per year).

Unlimited 3% back at gas stations and select department stores.

1% cash back on all other purchases.

There’s a $75 annual fee.

If you’re looking for a card with no annual fee that offers similar cash back rewards, check out the Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express.

Why you should get it: This card is a better fit for those who pay their balance in full each month. This is also the only card that earns you cash back twice on every purchase — not too shabby if you’re looking to collect those rewards. When you sign up for the card, you’ll automatically receive a free monthly Equifax FICO® Score, which helps you track your credit score over time.

What to know:

An unlimited effective 2% cash back on all purchases.

You’ll earn 1% when you make a purchase, then an additional 1% as you pay for the purchases.

15-month 0% intro APR on balance transfers and purchases.

No annual fee.

Why you should get it: This is a good option for anyone who spends a lot on gas and groceries, since it can really rack up cash-back rewards. It also has no changing categories and no expiration on rewards.

What to know:

3% cash back on gas and 2% cash back at grocery stores for the first $1,500 in combined gas and grocery purchases made each quarter.

1% cash back on all other purchases.

You’ll get an online-exclusive $100 cash-back bonus when you spend at least $500 on purchases within the first 90 days of opening an account with this card.

An ongoing 10% customer bonus every time you redeem cash back into a Bank of America® checking or savings account.

No annual fee and a 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 billing cycles.

Why you should get it: The beauty of this card is that it offers the same great rewards typically only given to those with excellent credit to those with just good credit (generally considered to be a credit score above 660). It’s a very strong cash-back card that combines 1.5% cash back with great benefits and a lengthy 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers.

What to know:

Unlimited 1.5% cash back on all your purchases.

Earn $100 bonus when you spend $500 on purchases within the first three months of account opening.

No foreign transaction fees.

No annual fee.

Learn more about which card is right for you.

