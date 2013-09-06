Find Out How Smartphones And Tablets Are Radically Changing The Way We Watch Sports

This post is sponsored by IBM.

Who’s ahead? Who’s behind? And where’s the instant replay? When we watch sports, we want quick access to information, even if we’re seeing the action live.

Increasingly, fans are adding to their sports experience with “second screens,” or anything other than the usual TV screen, such as your tablet or smartphone. Not only do we want every angle covered, but we also want text alerts and all relevant stats customised just for us.

Where is all of this technology taking us? Watch the video below to hear what a panel of experts from Mashable, ESPN, IBM, and Webmedia thinks about our sports-watching future. Click here to see the full video — and if you’re following the U.S. Open, be sure to follow IBM Sports on Instagram for live pictures from the tournament.

