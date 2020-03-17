A 'Scrubs' clip showing how quickly germs can spread and the importance of social distancing is going viral

NBC Zach Braff and Donald Faison starred in ‘Scrubs.’

A clip from a 2006 episode of “Scrubs” is going viral, and highlighting the importance of social distancing.

In the clip, Dr. Bob Kelso explains how easily germs can be spread – beginning with a sneeze and then transferred via handshakes, collisions, and general human contact. The spread of the germs is shown by whatever is infected turning green.

Social distancing is being implemented across the US and Europe, with Italy, Spain, and France on lockdown.

Celebrities such as Hilary Duff and Idris Elba are pleading for people to stay at home.

A clip from NBC’s “Scrubs” showing how easily infections and germs can spread is going viral, highlighting the importance of social distancing in the coronavirus crisis.

The clip is from the 2006 episode “My Cabbage,” and shows Dr. Bob Kelso (Ken Jenkins) explaining to the Janitor (Neil Flynn) why he can’t keep birds in the hospital – because infection spreads so quickly in the hospital.

Dr. Kelso then points out that it could “start with a sneeze,” and those germs could be transferred to another person via a handshake, and then passed on by an accidental collision, and then a simple touching of the arm. Everything that is infected turns green, making all to clear visually how easily germs spread.

WHY WE NEED SOCIAL DISTANCING, as illustrated by Scrubs.

pic.twitter.com/uLxE4MbaAC — In the House like Cool J. (@naima) March 15, 2020

To really send the message home, and in typical “Scrubs style, the clips also shows the final moments of the episode where an intern named Cabbage is fired for being too careless and, on his way out, picks up an infected glove with his bare hand and bins it – only to then shake the hand of an elderly woman about to leave the hospital.

This clip is a great example of why social distancing is vital in this current crisis, as the most casual, innocent act like touching an arm can pass on germs and infections to the most vulnerable members of society.

