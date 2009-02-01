"Scrubs" Over After This Season, Creator Says

The hospital comedy Scrubs hasn’t been faring particularly well on ABC since the network snatched it from NBC last year, and star Zach Braff already said this would be his last year with the series. So, it’s not a huge surprise to hear creator Bill Lawrence say that this will probably be Scrubs‘s last season.



Newport News, Virginia’s Daily Press: Lawrence said he and lead actor Zach Braff decided to leave, and that the “Scrubs” cast knew that would mean the end of the series. “Scrubs” recently moved from NBC to ABC, but Lawrence indicated that the move was not a factor in the decision to end the series.

Still, given the show’s ratings on ABC, if Lawrence hadn’t decided to pull the plug, the network might. According to TV By The Numbers, which tipped us off to the above report, Scrubs’s season-to-date average ratings are hovering around 3.5 million, which is not good for a major-network series.

